Prime Minister assures public that EEC development is for the nation

BANGKOK – The Prime Minister has assured all sides that investment in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) will benefit Thai society more than the international community while the project’s board has approved plans for three deep sea ports.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, as chairman of the EEC Policy Board, has given his approval to development plans for the deep sea facilities, at Laem Chabang Port, Sattahip Port and Map Ta Put Port. All the docks will now be connected by dual-rail lines, increasing the proportion of rail access to the ports from 7% to 30% and cutting transport times from 24 hours to 8 hours. The improvement is expected to shave 250 billion baht from annual capital costs for logistics in the EEC. The undertaking is to be completed by the end of next year.

The board also approved processes, conditions and regulations for investment partnerships with the private sector for the EEC. The new rules will reduce registration time for private partners to only 8-10 months while maintaining transparency.

The PM asserted that national progress requires investment but assured those involved that all decisions are being made with the interests of the nation in mind. He pointed out development of the EEC will benefit Thailand first and foremost.