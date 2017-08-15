Preparations under way for rainstorms in monsoon season

BANGKOK – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered authorities to closely monitor for rainstorms in the upcoming monsoon season and to get prepared in advance in bid to mitigate impacts.

Government Spokesman Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd said the premier had been reported of the latest flood situation which still persists in eight provinces, namely Sakon Nakhon, Kalasin, Nakhon Panom, Roi-et, Yasothorn, Ubon Ratchathani, Nong Khai, and Ayutthaya. The situation in these provinces is expected to return to normal in a week, should there be no additional rainfalls.

“The Prime Minister has given high priority on the prevention and mitigation of damages caused by flooding, especially during monsoon season where preparations have to be made. Even though the situation will not become as severe as the major flooding in 2011, but the overall situation should not be ignored, especially in areas where flooding has recurred. Related agencies are instructed to closely monitor the situation and take preparations during September-October 2017.”

The premier urged the related agencies to timely notify the general public and efficiently communicate with them, as well as to come up with mitigation plans for important locations such as hospitals, airports, and economic areas.

The government previously exercised Article 44 to get the National Water Resources Bureau under the supervision of the Prime Minister to improve the efficiency of water management.