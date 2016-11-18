Preparations for the building of Royal crematorium

Fine Arts Department director-general Anant Chuchote inspected Sanam Luang on Thursday to prepare for the drilling of a foundation pin as the location for the construction of the Royal crematorium for the cremation of the late King Bjumibol Adulyadej.

About 48 rai of the land in Sanam Luang will be cordoned off as of next January 10 to prepare the ground for the construction of the Royal crematorium. Construction is due to commence next February 1.

Meanwhile, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has informed the Bureau of the Royal Household to prepare ground and pitch tents for the exhibition in honour of the late King.

Content of the exhibition is the responsibility of the government.

Public service centres will be relocated from the southern wing of Sanam Luang to the northern wing in preparation for the Royal cremation.