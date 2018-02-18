Premchai summoned to acknowledge additional charge

Kanchanaburi – Police in Thong Pha Phum are ready to summon Premchai Karnasuta and his collaborators, who are charged with poaching animals in the western part of Thungyai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary, to acknowledge an additional charge of animal brutalization.

This is being done in accordance with the Cruelty Prevention and Welfare of Animals Act after a complaint made by the provincial livestock office. Added to the previous charges, this will make 10 charges in all.

Two pairs of tusks have already been seized from the residence of Premchai and sent for DNA analysis by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.

Pol Gen Srivara Rangsiphramanakul, Deputy Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, said the test result will be delivered within one month. If it is found that the tusks have been taken from elephants outside of Asia, legal proceedings have to be pursued for the possession of wildlife body parts. The penalty is four-years imprisonment and not more than a 40 thousand baht fine.