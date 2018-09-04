PRD officials asked to disseminate correct information among public

Bangkok, 2nd September 2018 – The Government Public Relations Department (PRD) has been asked to ensure that the general public learns the details of government policies and projects accurately.

Government Spokesperson Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd, in his capacity as PRD Director-General, led PRD executives in a meeting to discuss the work of the department.,

He said the department’s main focus should be on educating the public about state services, policies, and projects so that people can take part in country building and national development.

He added that the PRD must be a provider of accurate and reliable information while at the same time making sure that the content is creative, attractive and relatable, all of which are keys to effectively making the message heard.