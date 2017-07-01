PRD leads Bangkok youths to join Sufficiency Economy camp in Chachoengsao and Sa Kaeo

SA KAEO – The Department of Public Relations (PRD) has led youth representatives from Bangkok’s three institutions to attend a Sufficiency Economy camp in the provinces of Chachoengsao and Sa Kaeo.

Ms. Aranya Ketkaew, Director of Public Relations Development Office, disclosed that the PRD had organized the Sufficiency camp during 26-30 June 2017 at Onsorn Garden Community Sufficiency Economy Learning Center in Chachoengsao and Thanasiri hotel in Sa kaeo.

30 youths from Eastern Asia University, Thammasat University and Technology Siam University took part in the program, which was aimed at informing them on the philosophy of sufficiency economy, so that they can adopt it in their daily lives.

Activities included a lecture on “Sufficient Way of Life” by Mr. Liam Butchanthra, Philosopher of the Land in land use area and learning to make bio-compost, planting rice and processing herbs.

On the program’s final day, Mr. Kumphol Chuanchom, Director of Sa Kaeo’s Radio Thailand Office, visited the camp and took part in the activities and gave the closing remark, before the participants returned to Bangkok afterwards.