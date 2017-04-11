PRD to host Radio Asia 2017

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The Public Relations Department (PRD), in collaboration with the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU), is set to host the Radio Asia Conference 2017 in Bangkok, as it prepares a platform for further advancing radio content and technology development in the region.

Inviting industry professionals from major mainstream radio agencies across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond, the conference set to explore various areas under the theme ‘Creating Radio with Passion: Looking into the World of Radio’. The event will be held at the Swissotel Le Concorde in Bangkok from April 26th to 28th.

The conference will also be a platform for learning, sharing and innovating, as well as providing perspectives on content among regional broadcasters. Thai broadcasters, including MCOT, Green Wave, Cool FM, JS100 and FM91, will be joining the event together with Radio Thailand FM88 and its networks.

Many media professionals have suggested that despite competition in other forms of media, new technologies have helped radio to develop further and deliver its products over multiple platforms.

Radio Asia 2017 has promoted the notion that collaborative content is key to future broadcasting, adding that reaching out to audiences to create a public dialogue will enhance public trust and help the radio format remain relevant into the digital age.