PRD holds activity for children with disabilities

NONTHABURI – The Public Relations Department (PRD) held a charity event to support boys with disabilities at Ban Rajawadee in Nonthaburi.

Acting PRD Director General Lieutenant General Sansern Kaewkamnerd led a group of civil servants in the activity for the happiness of persons with disabilities at Home for Mentally Handicapped Children or Ban Rajawadee, Department of Social Development and Welfare, Ministry of Social Development and Human Security.

Lt. Gen. Sansern said the main objective today is to give money and sport equiptment for Rajawadee Home as well as provides fun activity for the children here. He hopes money today will give the most benefits to boys as they are the Thai people as well.

The 900,000 baht donation came from public and private sectors on the occasion of 84th aniversary of the PRD.

The fun activity comprises of Thai dancing and mini-concert from PRD band, fun games and dog show by K-9 of the Royal Thai Army.

Rajawadee Home was established in 1976. To provide residential care for mentally handicapped boys ranging in age 7 – 18 years old who are orphans, homeless, abandoned and children of distress or poverty – stricken families. The home now is giving the support to 636 boys.

The public can bestow love, care and kindness to children by depositing or transferring money to the saving account, “Banrajawadee Foundation” Krungthai Bank, Nonthaburi branch, account number 108-0-13468-9.