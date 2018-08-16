Prayers in tribute to Royal Household taking place this Friday

Bangkok – A prayer service is to be staged this Friday August 17 at Dusit Palace in Bangkok in tribute to His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, Her Majesty Queen Sirikit of the Ninth Reign on the occasion of her birthday anniversary, and His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

His Majesty the King has graciously entrusted the Supreme Patriarch with leading 195 monks in performing the prayer while calling for the important Buddhist relic Phra Buddha Norasih to be the central Buddhist image. The prayer ceremony is a continuation of the “Dhamma Rachinee” practice initiated by Her Majesty Queen Sirikit.

Participants in the ceremony will receive royally bestowed prayer offerings that they will be able to take home to commemorate the occasion.

The prayer book for the event can be downloaded at www.prd.go.th and the event will be broadcast via Radio Thailand, NBT, Thai TV Global Network (TGN) and NBT World.

Parking will be provided at Suan Dusit Zoo and the Royal Turf Club from 4PM on Friday with a shuttle service to Dusit Palace.