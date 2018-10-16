Prayer session held to honor the Chakri Dynasty

Bangkok – A prayer session devoted to King Rama the Fourth, King Rama the Fifth, His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the late Princess Mother and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit of the Ninth Reign was held on Monday evening, October 15, in front of Dusit Palace.

Privy Councilor Kasem Wattanachai Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha together with his spouse, members of the Cabinet, the National Legislative Assembly, ministerial officials, high ranking government officials, commanding military and police officers and a large number of residents attended the three-hour prayer ceremony.

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn had graciously called upon the Phra Buddhamanee Ratana Patimakorn Buddha image to serve as the chief Buddha image during the ceremony and for members of the public to be able to pay their respects to the revered statue.

The prayer was also to fulfill Her Majesty Queen Sirikit of the Ninth Reign’s wish of propagating Buddhist-based values.

A total of 207 monks jointly conducted the prayer which began at about 6pm.