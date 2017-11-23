Prayer ceremony to be held to commemorate past monarchs

Bangkok – Citizens have been invited to a ceremony of prayer in memory of Their Majesties King Vajiravudh and King Bhumibol Adulyadej, taking place this Saturday at Dusit Palace in Bangkok.

The Supreme Patriarch, Somdej Phra Ariyawong Somdej Phra Sangkharaj, will preside over the ceremony, along with 241 other Buddhist monks.

The ceremony will also honor His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the queen consort of HM the Late King Bhumibol.

His Majesty the King has assigned Privy Councilor Gen Surayud Chulanont to represent him at the ceremony and ACM Kasem Yusook, who is the chief of the Office of Secretary of His Majesty the King, to transfer a portrait of Phra Chai Nawarat to the ceremonial venue.

Buddhist prayer books, courtesy of His Majesty the King, will be given to those attending the ceremony. Prayers can also be downloaded from www.prd.go.th.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on Radio Thailand, NBT, Thai TV Global Network and NBT World.