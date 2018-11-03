Prawit: No officials tied to drug rings

Bangkok – Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan has confirmed that no officials are involved in drug smuggling or trading.

Asserting the government’s commitment to eradicating illicit drugs in Thailand, the deputy premier in charge of public security said related agencies are cracking down on drug related activities across the nation, and have apprehended a large number of dealers and smugglers in recent months.

In response to an observation that there have been more reported drug busts in recent months, Gen Prawit said manufacturers are making more while some drugs are still smuggled in over the border.

He then confirmed that no state authorities are complicit in drug activities as had been rumored.