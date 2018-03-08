Prachuap Khiri Khan pushes for Singkhon border pass upgrade

Prachuap Khiri Khan – The President of the Prachuap Khiri Khan – Myeik Trading and Investment Development Association, Weera Sriwattanatrakul, said the private sector in Prachuap Khiri Khan province would like the Singkhon border pass to be upgraded to a permanent checkpoint, as it would help boost trade between Thailand and Myanmar. He said more than 100,000 tons of seafood are transported through Singkhon border pass each year.

Weera said the private sector would like the Thai government to discuss with Myanmar officials about conducting a joint detail survey on the issue.

Last year, the trade value at Singkhon border pass was over 500 million baht, and the figure is rising continually.