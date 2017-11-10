Prachuap Khiri Khan hard hit as rains continue over south

Prachuap Khiri Khan – Continued heavy rains have caused flooding in several areas of the southern region with Prachuap Khiri Khan the hardest hit so far.

A strong low pressure system moving over the area of Prachuap Khiri Khan province has dumped rain on its Tap Sakae and Bang Saphan districts and resulted in sporadic flooding. The command center addressing the flood has ordered full assistance for those affected and volunteers have begun facilitating traffic flow on roads connecting the province to the rest of the south. Residents have been told to move their belongings to higher ground to protect against damage as flood waters are forecast to rise and spread.

The Royal Irrigation Office 14 is using water thrusters in Bang Saphan to speed up drainage and Bang Saphan Hospital has had to move seven of its patients for safety.

Meanwhile, in the Hat Yai district of Songkhla province, a new Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office has been opened, fully equipped to deal with flooding. The center is passing out drinking water to flood victims and is also managing the use of equipment to push water out of problem areas towards the sea.