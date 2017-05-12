Prachuap Khiri Khan delivers new houses for flood victims

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN – The authorities have delivered 18 newly built houses for flood victims.

Provincial governor Thawee Narissirikul presided over the ceremony for the handing over of the new houses to replace those destroyed by flooding in Bang Sapan district, Tub Sakae district, and provincial seat area.

Fifteen replacement houses were constructed in Bang Sapan district, two others in Tub Sakae district, and one in provincial seat area. All of the house owners placed images of His Majesty the King on the walls to express their gratitude.

All newly-constructed houses were built according to the blueprint from the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning. Each of the two-story houses has a kitchen, toilet and bedroom. The construction cost for each house amounted to about 230,000. The flood victims who have had no land rights received 33,000 baht in compensation each.