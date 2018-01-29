Postal service to compensate for lost diamond ring

Bangkok – Thailand Post will offer a reasonable compensation for a missing diamond ring in a package delivered by the company and is also launching an investigation into the case.

Thailand Post’s President, Smorn Terdthumpiboon, said initial investigations showed the package was delivered by the company’s EMS express mail service from a sender in Petchaburi to a recipient in Surat Thani on January 19, 2018. The recipient found traces of cuts on the package with the diamond ring missing.

The case has been filed with the police by the recipient, while the postal manager in Surat Thani has met with the recipient to gather information, said Thailand Post president. The company is willing to work with the police to find the responsible person and pursue legal punishments, and will be offering compensation to the recipient according to the company’s policy.

Thailand Post chief added that the company has urged all related agencies to closely monitor the work of their employees to enhance services to be up to the set standard, in order to maximize customers’ satisfaction.