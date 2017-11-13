Possible extension of royal crematorium exhibition to be discussed on Wednesday

Bangkok – Related agencies will decide on November 15 whether to extend the period allowing members of the public to visit the royal crematorium at Sanam Luang.

Deputy Prime Minister Gen Tanasak Patimapragorn says responsible committees will meet this Wednesday to evaluate the overall situation at Sanam Luang where an exhibition on the royal cremation ceremony is taking place. He said the meeting will discuss whether there is a need to extend the duration of the exhibition. For now, the final day is November 30.

Gen Tanasak added that an extension would have to be endorsed by His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun.

Thais and foreigners have been visiting Sanam Luang on a daily basis. Open every day from 7am to 10 pm, the exhibition can accommodate 6,000 people at a time. Each group has around 45-60 minutes inside the ceremonial grounds.

The Deputy Prime Minister thanked security officers and volunteers for ensuring the safety of all visitors.