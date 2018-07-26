Pom Mahakan Public Park opens

Bangkok – The Governor of Bangkok has officially reopened Pom Mahakan as a public park after renovating and beautifying the fort’s five rai area.

Bangkok Governor Pol Gen Assawin Kwanmuang chaired the ceremony to reopen the park as well as a coinciding exhibition on Rattanakosin Island at the Phraya Yanprakas Building. The conversion of the area was done to preserve the fort, which is one of only two remaining in the capital city. It is also designed to provide a public space for citizens where they can learn about Thai history and engage in cultural activities.

The now green and secure public park is to serve as an historical tourism destination and is to be open daily from 5am to 9pm for public visits and recreational use.