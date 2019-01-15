Political poll gauges reactions to possible change of election date

Bangkok – A survey by Suan Dusit Poll of 1,029 eligible voters on reactions to the possibility of the general election being moved from February 24 found 31.5 percent of respondents urging all political parties to not cause unrest if such a change occurs. Up to 48.4 percent said the move would allow candidates more time to campaign and the Election Commission (EC) more time to prepare while 49.17 percent said it would impact political stability and affect the economy and social cohesion.

If the election were to change date, 63.75 percent of respondents said they would be disappointed and fearful of economic and political instability.

Thailand’s political parties meanwhile have continued their campaigns to attract votes, showing no signs of concern that the general election date may change.

The Democrat party has unveiled 30 candidates to run in Bangkok and kicked off a campaign to encourage voting. Its members have brushed off concerns that the general election date may be moved, noting that the law compels the vote to take place within 150 days.

Chat Pattana Party has opened its first coordination center in Bangkok and announced its overarching policy of “No Problem”, which is to focus on security, attracting tourism and investment and dealing with air pollution.

Members of Phuea Thai Party have met with citizens in Chiang Kwan district of Roi Et province, introducing themselves and policies to do with propping up rubber prices and public health.

The Future Forward Party was similarly active in the northeast with candidates announcing policies to do with justice and progressive farming in Maha Sarakham and Kalasin.

Seri Ruam Thai Party opened a coordination center in Phang Nga province and announced a platform to end poverty, corruption, illegal drugs, southern violence and political conflicts as well as management of palm and rubber prices and support for tourism.