Political party meetings must seek permission from NCPO: Wissanu

Bangkok – Political parties must first be given permission by the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) before they can organize party meetings, according to Deputy Premier Wissanu Krea-ngam.

Wissanu, who is in charge of legal affairs, said political parties that have already submitted registration documents to the Election Commission (EC) can hold a meeting upon the approval of the NCPO.

He said the NCPO will give its permission on a case-by-case basis due to the fact that certain restrictions on political movements and activities are still in effect.

The deputy prime minister noted that parties can announce their prime ministerial nominees, but are still prohibited from publicizing their policies and election campaigns.

In regard to the six election related laws, Wissanu said the electoral body has already forwarded them to the Council of State for review, but declined to comment on when the six laws will be presented to the cabinet.