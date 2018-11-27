Political parties actively recruit members before deadline

Bangkok – Political parties were actively recruiting new members over the weekend, before the deadline on Monday.

Five former members of the Pheu Thai Party in Kamphaeng Phet Province were among the latest to join Suriya Jungroongruangkit’s Phalang Pracharat Party. All five said it was a difficult decision to leave their former party, but they had talked with Pheu Thai Party executives and made their departure on good terms.

Other former Pheu Thai Party members, who have moved to work with the Phalang Pracharat Party, included two former Members of Parliament in Chiang Rai Province, who also invited local politicians from Sakaeo Province to join the new party.

Meanwhile, the leader of the Thai Raksa Chart Party, Lt. Preechapol Pongpanich, accompanied a group of party executives in a mobile membership recruitment van to invite new members to join the party, at a gathering in front of Fashion Island Mall in Bangkok.

Lt. Preechapol said that the recruitment process had taken place throughout Bangkok and other provinces, while declining to speculate how many former Pheu Thai Party members would have joined his party before the period of recruitment ended on November 26.

Meanwhile, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit of the Future Forward Party was on tour to recruit new members in Nonthaburi Province, during which he exchanged political ideas with people on the street while providing information about election laws to all he met.