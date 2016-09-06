Police yet to confirm the cause of Thawatchai’s death

Police are yet to conclude whether Thawatchai Anukul, a former land officials of Phuket and Phang-nga provinces, was murdered or whether he hanged himself.

Pol Col Mana Pohchuey, superintendent of Thung Song Hong police station which has been investigating the case, said Monday that his men had been in the process of gathering relevant evidence for the past five days since Thawatchai’s death, including autopsy reports and testimonies of those interrogated by the police.

He said that, so far, three men had been interrogated, including the security guard manning the detention room at the Department of Special Investigation on the night of Thawatchai’s death, the police officer who made the arrest and the enquiry officer who questioned the victim.

More were due to be questioned this week including the victim’s younger brother, Charnnarong, and the medics of Mongkut Wattana hospital who performed the CPR on Thawatchai.

The security guard, Sommart Narkwong, an employee of the War Veterans Organization, reportedly told the enquiry officer that Thawatchai hanged himself with his T-shirt while, in fact, it was his socks, said Pol Col Mana who, however, added that such an error was not serious because he might have been in a state of shock.

Sommart was subjected to lie detection by the DSI but the result has yet to be sent to Thung Song Hong police, said the colonel.

He went on to say that he was yet to receive CCTV footage of the detention room from the DSI.