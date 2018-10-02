Police to wrap up investigation into murder of female tourist in two weeks

Bangkok – The Royal Thai Police plans to wrap up its investigation into the alleged murder of a female Chinese tourist, whose body was found at a waterfall in Hat Yai district, Songkhla province, on September 20, in the next two weeks.

The acting Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, Pol. Maj. Gen. Surachet Hakpal, on Monday (Oct 1) said police are seeking a warrant to arrest two suspects in connection with the case.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Surachet said the officers have sought cooperation from the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the Kingdom of Thailand to obtain further information on the Chinese woman and to pursue the suspects.

He has expressed his confidence that the police will be able to finish their investigation in the near future.