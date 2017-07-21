Police warn against posting pictures advocating alcohol consumption

BANGKOK – The Royal Thai Police and the Department of Disease Control have reported a decline in arrests related to illegal alcohol sales during Asalha Bucha Day and Buddhist Lent, while reminding that those posting pictures on social media advocating alcohol consumption are subject to a one-year prison sentence and a fine no more than 500,000 baht.

Pol Gen Weerachai Songmetta, Chairman of the subcommittee on preventing and suppressing crimes under the 2008 Alcoholic Beverage Control Act, revealed that his task force has inspected 151 stores in six provinces and found 14 violations.

Those who post pictures or messages on social media deemed to advocate the consumption of alcohol are subject to no more than one year in prison and a fine no more than 500,000 baht. Officials have already pressed charges against five celebrities.