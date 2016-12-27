Police to tighten traffic law to ensure travel safety during New Year festival

As New Year festival is just less than a week ahead, all relevant government agencies are preparing to launch nationwide campaign to ensure the safety and security of all people who are to start travelling out of the capital to celebrate this week.

Most critical among the campaign is the effort to minimize traffic accidents which regularly occur during the notorious ‘7 Dangerous Days’.

In Bangkok, Metropolitan Police Bureau commissioner called a meeting with all police stations in the capital to enforce strict traffic rules during the so called ‘7 Dangerous Days’ from December 29-January 4, 2017.

He has stipulated that all street racing will be strictly forbidden and roadblocks will be setup to carry out alcohol checks. Also six-wheeled trucks have been asked to stop running in the capital from December 26, 2016 to January 3, 2017.

Similarly the Region 1 Provincial Police Bureau has also called a meeting of all its 31 units to prepare the enforcement of strict traffic regulations during the coming New Year holidays.

In all, 7,800 officers have been called into service for the effort which is aimed primarily at minimizing traffic incidents.

Also, other vital details that will be looked at are road surface conditions and the setting up of roadblocks to carry out alcohol checks and as well as patrols to enforcement of traffic laws.