Police take action against KonthaiUK Facebook page

Bangkok – Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) Police are seeking a second warrant against the administrator of the “KonthaiUK” Facebook page after an initial warrant failed to deter the site from posting messages attacking the government and the Prime Minister.

Deputy Commander of the Tourist Police, Pol Maj Gen Surachet Hakpal has announced the arrest of five individuals wanted for violations of the Computer Crimes Act after posting to the KonthaiUK Facebook Page images and messages attacking Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha and his deputy Gen Prawit Wongsuwan, and considered likely to incite confusion and panic among the public. Six others are still at large for disseminating false information via computers.

Investigations have found that the administrator of KonthaiUK is likely to be 56-year old Watana Ebbage, who resides in London in the United Kingdom. A warrant for her arrest has been issued for entering data that could impact national security or cause public disquiet.