Police to take action over hazardous garbage pit in Rayong

Rayong – Police are to take legal action after inspecting a garbage pit in Rayong province following public complaints and finding industrial waste and contaminants in the pit.

The open pit is located in Map Yang Porn sub-district of Pluak Daeng district in Rayong province and is 40 meters wide, 100 meters long and 15 meters deep, allowing it to hold up to 60,000 tons of waste. Drainage from the pit leads to Nam Dok Reservoir directly and its waste water has already tainted the local water supply.

Deputy Commander of the Royal Thai Police Pol Gen Weerachai Songmetta says dangerous chemicals and contaminants from industrial waste have been found in the pit. Water and soil samples have been collected for further testing and charges of illegal industrial waste transportation, possession of hazardous waste and illegal reception of hazardous waste are to be filed.

Pol Gen Weerachai also led an inspection of Fuji Xerox Eco Manufacturing Co Ltd in Sriracha district in Chonburi province, one of seven companies legally permitted to handle electronic waste. The check found the company’s facility in order and safely handling copy machine scraps from Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand as reported. The deputy commander urged the company to ensure other businesses taking on its waste be legally authorized.