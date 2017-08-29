Police step up investigation into former PM’s flight

BANGKOK– Royal Thai Police are to discuss former Prime Minister Yingluck’s flight from court proceedings, with the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) while already confirming it had no prior knowledge of her intentions.

NCPO Spokesman Col Winthai Suwaree has responded to speculation that former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra was aided in her departure for places unknown, ahead of the delivery of a verdict in the case involving her government’s rice pledging scheme, saying that the present government and NCPO have been completely transparent in their dealings and would never obstruct the judicial process. He pointed out such views are only personal assumptions by some people and are not based on any evidence, noting that acceptance of such unfounded opinions is pointless . The spokesman urged controversial opinions be kept private so as not to confuse the general public.

Meanwhile, Special Branch 4 Commander Pol Maj Gen Chayaphol Chatchaidej indicated that a warrant to search Yingluck’s home has yet to be sought as police have yet to ascertain where she might have launched her escape. Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Sriwara Rangsiphramnakul has ordered all evidence to be assembled for a progress meeting.