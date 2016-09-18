Police shut down counterfeit factory

Police officers have shut down a factory in Bangkok that was churning out fake bills.

Pol Maj Gen Sommai Kongwisaisuk, deputy commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, led a team of officers to Bang Khen to raid the counterfeit money factory.

During the raid, the police found printing plates used to produce and churn out bogus Thai baht, US dollars, and Laotian kip. Along with the fake notes, the police also confiscated firearms and a vehicle.

Two suspects have been taken into custody for questioning.

According to Pol Maj Gen Sommai, the bust followed an intelligence report from the US government. At present, the full extent of the counterfeiting operation has yet to be assessed.