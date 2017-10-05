Police seek Interpol red notice for arrest of Yingluck

Bangkok – Deputy Police Commissioner Gen. Srivara Rangsibrahmanakul is seeking an Interpol red notice to have Yingluck Shinawatra arrested.

According to Gen. Srivara, the Royal Thai Police Bureau has sought cooperation with Interpol to issue a red notice, also known as an international arrest warrant, to 192 nations worldwide for the arrest of the former prime minister.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that Yingluck has already left Dubai for England. The Royal Thai Police Bureau has also informed the Office of the Attorney General of its attempt to obtain the red notice.

Once the international police organization issues the arrest warrant, police in member nations will be authorized to apprehend Yingluck.

“If Interpol can issue the red notice then authorities can proceed (with the arrest),” Srivara said, but added that he could not speak for British authorities about whether they would arrest her.

Srivara refused to comment on whether Interpol would comply with the request and issue a red notice, as there could be objections that the case against Yingluck is political in nature and she could potentially qualify for political asylum.

Police are also investigating their own officers who are suspected of having helped Yingluck flee. At least three police officers have been questioned so far in connection with the allegations.