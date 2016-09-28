Police say body parts kept frozen for 8 years

Police claimed that body parts found in a freezer during a police raid of a passport forgery gang in a Sukhumvit shophouse last week have been kept frozen for over eight years.

So far, police are still in the dark about the nationality and identity of the of the dead victim as they are still waiting for an autopsy report from the forensic science institute of Chulalongkorn hospital, which is expected in the next few days.

Police on Tuesday escorted a woman suspect arrested during the house raid to the house in Ekamai which was rented by one of the forgery gang members, Peter Andrew Colter.

Meanwhile, immigration police commissioner Pol Lt-Gen Natthorn Prohsunthorn said police had contacted the US Federal Bureau of Investigation for information about two of the arrested suspects, Aron Thomas Gabriel and James Douglas. Both were confirmed by the FBI as US citizens while the nationality of another suspect, Peter Andrew Colter is yet to be determined.