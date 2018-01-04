Police reminder that law violating cabs will be punished

Bangkok – Tourist Police are maintaining stringent safety measures for citizens returning home from New Year celebrations this week, reminding all that taxis that deny passengers or refuse to turn on their meter are violating the law.

Deputy Commander of the Tourist Police Division, Pol. Maj. Gen. Surachet Hakpal, led his officers, immigration police and representatives of Don Mueang Airport in an inspection of Mo Chit Bus Terminal in Bangkok on Wednesday as it receives returning holidaymakers. The focus of their tour was to remind cab drivers that they must accept passengers, turn on their meters during trips and serve as good hosts.

The police chief remarked that authorities must be particularly alert during the last stretch of the holiday season and added that more personnel have been added to Phuket, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Khon Kaen, Don Muang and Suvarnabhumi airports to deter would be pickpockets and thieves. A combined police, military and airport official force has been established for the effort.

Explosive Ordnance Division police have also been put into position to ensure 100 percent safety for travelers from suspicious items.

Police are reminding travelers that taxi drivers who violate laws can be reported and might lose their license as a result. Reports can be made to the hotline 1155.