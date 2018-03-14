Police ramp up prosecution of 229 suspected call-center scammers

Bangkok – The police’s phone and electronic scams eradication center has made positive progress towards the eradication of call-center scammers over the past three months, says Deputy Prime Minister/Defense Minister Prawit Wongsuwan.

The center has so far received 383 charges filed by scam victims, with a combined damage of about 200 million baht. Investigations have led to the issuance of 373 arrest warrants and the arrests of 229 suspected scammers.

A total of 13 million baht in cash has been confiscated from the suspected scammers and returned to 66 victims.

The police are also working with the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) to prosecute 6 VoIP firms and has blocked 130 numbers on the VoIP network, while the National Anti-Corruption Commission plans to confiscate an additional 120 million baht in disputed assets.

The Thai police’s cooperation with international agencies has led to the crackdowns on five call-center units in Malaysia and Cambodia, with 55 scam suspects arrested.