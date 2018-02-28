Police probe death of Pol Gen Salang

Bangkok – Thai police are performing an autopsy on the remains of Pol Gen Salang Bunnag, former deputy chief of the Royal Thai Police Department, after he fell seven floors to his death.

Deputy National Police Spokesperson, Pol Col Krisana Pattanacharoen, said that investigators are currently collecting evidence and questioning eyewitnesses about the incident. He said the case has been initially classified as an unnatural death and an autopsy is expected to be completed within 30 days.

Relatives have not contacted the police to raise doubts about the cause of death. Based on CCTV footage, the retired police veteran jumped off the seventh floor of a shopping mall, leading to the belief that he committed suicide.

Regarding online criticism that the way the body of Pol Gen Salang was transported to a hospital did not comply with the standard practice, the Deputy National Police Spokesperson reserved his comments, saying only that a security officer of the shopping mall was reportedly the first person to reach the scene.