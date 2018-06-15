Police to patrol entertainment venues during World Cup 2018

Bangkok – Police are being mobilized to prevent gambling during FIFA World Cup 2018, which began Thursday.

The Command Center for Combating Football Gambling of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, disclosed that since May 1, a total of 722 people have been arrested for illegal football betting, along with 763 others who placed bets online.

In addition, 15 internet celebrities will also be summoned by police on June 20 after allegedly sharing messages on social media encouraging people to gamble.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau has also instructed its units across Bangkok to patrol restaurants and entertainment venues where the World Cup is being broadcast.

Anyone found involved in gambling will be prosecuted according to the Gambling Act and by the order of the National Council for Peace and Order. Food and beverage businesses that support any form of football gambling will be shut down for five years.