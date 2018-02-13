Police name possible coordinator of ItalThai CEO’s illegal hunting trip

Kanchanaburi – Thailand’s Natural Environment Police (NE Police) have secured a warrant for Noppadol Prueksawan after he was identified as being the coordinator for an illegal hunting trip conducted by Italian Thai Co Ltd CEO Premchai Kannasutr and three others.

NE Police Deputy Commander, Pol Col Suwat Intasit, said investigators are to question agents of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plants at Thong Pha Phum, the area of Tungyai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary where Premchai and his party were discovered. Police are also to take a statement from Noppadol Prueksawan, a former agent of the department alleged to have coordinated the hunting trip, on February 16. Noppadol has responded to the call but has not confirmed his appearance date. Police believe he will show up on schedule but have prepared measures in case he fails to appear.

All statements collected are to be compiled to move the case forward.

Head of Tungyai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary, Wichien Chinnawong, has already led two of those under his supervision to meet with police in Thong Pha Phum to provide them with a statement. They were questioned for over an hour.

Director of Conservation Area 12 in Nakhon Sawan, Wittaya Hongwiangchan, and Director of Tungyai Naresuan World Heritage Coordination, Apicha Yusomboon, met with Wichien during the questioning to offer him moral support and to hand over donations to rangers working in his sanctuary.

Wichien thanked the two and his superiors for their close attention to the case. He assured that all of his agents are committed to seeing the matter through.