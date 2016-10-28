Police make final preparations for the Big Day on Saturday

National police chief Chakthip Chaichinda called a special meeting of senior metropolitan police officers to discuss final preparations for the opening of Dusit Maha Prasart throne hall in the Grand Palace to members of the public to pay tribute to HM King Bhumibol scheduled on Saturday.

Pol Gen Chakthip told the officers of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha’s concern for the safety of members of the public and their convenience in travelling to the Grand Palace.

He disclosed that about 1,300 surveillance cameras had been installed in and around Sanam Luang and the Grand Palace to ensure safety for mourners who are expected to come in droves to pay respect to the His Majesty this Saturday.

To facilitate the flow of traffic and to prepare parking space for buses and cars which carry mourners from upcountry provinces, the military has opened its barracks in Nakhon Sawan, Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachuab Khiri Khan and Buddha Monthon as rest areas for the vehicles and their passengers.

About 200 military cadets and nursing students will be deployed each day around the Grand Palace to provide conveniences to the mourners and to look after donated items for the mourners.

People throughout the country today participated in merit-making rituals and offering food to monks in their respective provinces to mark the 15th day of the passing of HM the King.

HRH Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn also presided over a merit-making ceremony at the Grand Palace today to mark the occasion.