Police launch home security campaign during New Year holidays

Bangkok – The Royal Thai Police is ramping up security measures during the New Year holidays by adding patrol units and unveiling new mobile applications.

Deputy Commissioner-General Pol Gen Chalermkiat Sriwrakan has visited the Bang Yai Police Station in Nonthaburi province to follow up on the progress of the New Year safety campaign, which will take place from December 25th to January 3rd.

The police will also conduct patrols of participating homes and introduce a new mobile application called “Police i lert u”, as well as a program on the popular messaging application LINE to help with security announcements and communication. Those who wish to participate in the home security program can register with their local police stations either in person, via phone, or online.