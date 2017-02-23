Police launch campaign to improve Pattaya’s sex-tainted image

Pattaya and tourist police on Wednesday launched a publicity campaign to improve the image of the popular resort city after it was branded the world’s sex capital or the modern day’s “Sodom and Gommorrah”, a biblical kingdom infested with vice and sex by Britain’s The Mirror tabloid.

Led by Pol Lt-Col Surasak Kanokvilas, the chief inspector of Pattaya police, dozens of Pattaya and tourist police and volunteers marched through the beach road early Wednesday morning as they asked night entertainment proprietors and bouncers to be “eyes and ears” of the police and to report to police of offences committed against foreign tourists.

They were also warned not to promote sex trade or to stage sex shows to attract customers.

The police also made spot checks of transgenders who were known to have offer sex to foreign tourists.

The publicity campaign is part of the “Happy Zone” programme initiated by Pol Maj-Gen Somprasong Yentuam, commander of Chon Buri police.