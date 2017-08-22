Police to introduce barcode traffic tickets

BANGKOK – The Royal Thai Police is preparing to introduce new traffic tickets later this year and bring back the penalty point system.

According to the Royal Government Gazette, the latest traffic tickets will contain English translations and barcodes, allowing motorists to pay fines at branches of Krung Thai Bank with Police Ticket Management (PTM) booths. The new system will come into effect within 120 days.

Deputy Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police Pol Lt Gen Wittaya Prayongpan disclosed that the e-ticketing system, which will be released in December, will allow ticket holders to contest fines if they can prove that the offending vehicle does not belong to them. The English translations will also help foreigners with traffic violations comply with penalties.

Traffic tickets issued by police and those sent to motorists by post will remain in use. The Royal Thai Police explained that the new system aims to facilitate record-keeping and compliance with traffic regulations. Police also plan to revive the penalty point system to deter traffic violations and is discussing the issue with relevant agencies.