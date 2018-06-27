Police inspect industrial waste disposal pit in Rayong

Rayong – Police have inspected a waste disposal pit in Rayong province where they also discovered that the water in a nearby waterway had been contaminated.

Local residents in Pluak Daeng district told the police about the industrial waste disposal pit and how the unpleasant odor affected their lives. The pit, which is 40 meters wide, 100 meters long and 15 meters deep, has reportedly been used as a dump site. It is big enough that it can contain up to 60 tons of discarded waste.

The disposal site has contaminated the adjacent waterway which flows directly into Dok Krai Reservoir. Surrounding communities rely on the water in the reservoir for household consumption.

Deputy National Police Chief, Pol Gen Wirachai Songmetta led a group of police and other officials from related agencies to inspect the pit this week. They found toxic waste buried in the ground.

Samples of soil and water taken at the site will be sent to the Department of Medical Sciences to be examined for dangerous chemicals. Once identified, those involved in the illegal disposal of toxic waste will be prosecuted according to the law.