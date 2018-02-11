Police inspect forest areas along Thailand / Myanmar border

Tak – The deputy police commissioner-general inspected areas of forest on the border between Thailand and Myanmar this week, leading a force to destroy opium poppy fields and monitoring illegal forest destruction and wildlife poaching.

Pol Gen Srivara Rangsiphramanakul, Deputy Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, listened to a brief from the operational team, then called for a meeting and delivered policies to related units in Mae Ramat District. He also took the opportunity to visit and present morale boosting gifts to police officers in Tak.

After finishing his tasks in Tak, the deputy police commissioner-general continued his inspection by traveling to Chiang Mai Province. He also used an aircraft to inspect the forest areas around the frontier.

He stressed the importance of cooperation between provincial police officers including frontier officers and officers of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, and Royal Forest Department in monitoring the illegal invasion and destruction of forests, illegal opium poppy cultivation and wildlife poaching in frontier forest areas. Arrested offenders will face heavy punishment.