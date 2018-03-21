Police inspect some 100 practice bombs at Bangkok construction site

Bangkok – Police inspected more than 100 practice bombs at a construction site near Sanghi intersection in Bangkok on Tuesday.

The Deputy Commissioner General of the Royal Thai Police, Pol. Lt. Gen. Sriwara Rangsipramanakul, and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team inspected the construction site on Rajavithi Road after the police were alerted over the discovery of the bombs hidden about 1.5 meters underground.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Sriwara said the bombs are Type BDU-33s produced by the United States and did not contain any explosives, as their purpose was only for training. The construction site was formerly a football field.

He instructed the police to thoroughly inspect the construction site before clearing it for workers.

The practice bombs were in poor condition. They are believed to be remnants from the Second World War. The practice bombs would only emit smoke when launched.