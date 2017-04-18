Police identify another suspect in 50 mil baht travel scam

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) has identified another lead suspect in the travel scam that caused 50 million baht in damages, while authorities meet to discuss victim compensation.

CIB Police Commissioner Pol Lt Gen Thitirat Nongharnpitak said today, six agencies held a meeting on the case, including the Anti-Money Laundering Office and the Legal Execution Department. The meeting was held to discuss restitution to victims of the scam.

Pasit Arinchalapit alias Sinsae Shogun, is suspected of defrauding more than 1,000 people of at least 50 million baht. She and others had sold fake tickets to Osaka, Japan through the nutrition supplement company WealthEver.

Investigators have identified another suspect with a similar level of culpability of Pasit. Authorities have also finished gathering statements from eight other suspects in Pasit’s cheating ring and are confident they have sufficient evidence to take legal action. The eight suspects are being detained by the 11th Military Circle.