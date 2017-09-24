Police to file case against former NOB officials by Sept 26

Bangkok – The police have confirmed they will submit a graft case involving former government officials of the National Office of Buddhism (NOB) to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) by September 26.

Counter Corruption Division Commander Kamol Reanracha disclosed Saturday that two former NOB officials have denied all allegations regarding the temple corruption case, but the police insist that there is sufficient evidence to file a case against them.

Police will accelerate collecting evidence from testimonies and submit their findings to the NACC for consideration by September 26.

There are 19 perpetrators in the case and the Office of Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission has already filed charges against five of them, while consideration remains underway for another 14 within the 30-day period before submitting the case to the NACC.