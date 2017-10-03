Police examine evidence in search for former PM Yingluck

Bangkok – Police are stepping up efforts to verify data including DNA samples as part of an investigation into the escape route of former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra.

Commander of the Central Police Forensic Science Division Pol Maj Gen Tawatchai Mekprasertsuk indicated on Monday that police are still collecting evidence, processing DNA and analyzing fingerprints collected from the home of ex-premier Yingluck. The DNA samples are to be compared with samples found in a Toyota Camry driven by Pol Col Chairit Anurit, who has confessed to driving Yingluck to the Thai border. Pol Maj Gen Tawatchai noted there is a large volume of information to be processed and the effort will take several days.

Addressing questions as to why police don’t use existing DNA records of the former PM, Pol Maj Gen Tawatchai explained that new samples are more accurate and make for a stronger case.

Deputy Commander of the Royal Thai Police Pol Maj Gen Sriwara Rangsiphramnakul meanwhile says his office has forwarded a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, calling for it to confirm Yingluck’s current whereabouts, cancel her passports and coordinate with international police for her arrest.