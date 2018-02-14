Police deployed to China Town ahead of Chinese New Year

Bangkok – The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has deployed over 100 police officers to Bangkok’s China Town to ensure public safety ahead of Valentine’s Day and Chinese New Year.

Tourism and Sports Minister, Weerasak Kowsurat, launched a tourist safety campaign on Yaowarat Rd with the aim of raising tourists’ confidence in their safety during this week’s celebrations. Canine units and police officers have been stationed at the venue to maintain law and order.

According to Weerasak, the number of Chinese tourists in Thailand this year has increased by 10% compared to the previous year while an average spending per Chinese tourist has risen from 4,500 baht to 6,000 baht.

The minister also asked the locals to be good hosts and that tourism-related firms promote tourist destinations, in addition to China Town, in order to boost tourism revenues elsewhere in the country.