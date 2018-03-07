Police confident attempted bribery charges can be made against Premchai

Bangkok – Counter Corruption Division Police have claimed they have enough evidence to find fault with Italian Thai Co Ltd CEO Premchai Karnasutra and his party for attempting to bribe state officials, while the Deputy Commander of the Royal Thai Police says the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plants (DNP) may file charges against Premchai’s wife for owning elephant ivory.

Deputy Commander Pol Gen Sriwara Rangsiphramnakul said Tuesday that while no firm report has yet been made on the origins of elephant ivory found in Premchai’s home, the DNP has been able to say that the ivory was not from Thai elephants, which constitutes a chargeable offense as the foreign ivory could not be legally registered in the Kingdom. Pol Gen Sriwara said it is up to the DNP to seek charges against Premchai’s wife, who is the owner of the ivory, noting that this case cannot be tied to Premchai.

Counter Corruption Police Commander Pol Lt Gen Kamol Rhienraja meanwhile, confirmed his division has enough evidence to accuse Premchai and his party of attempting to bribe DNP agents as it is in possession of both clear sound clips and testimonies from witnesses, including head of Tungyai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary Wichien Chinnawong. Premchai is to be questioned at Thong Pha Phum Police Station to further strengthen the case.