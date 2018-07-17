Police conclude online World Cup gambling operation

Bangkok – Thai police have concluded their World Cup gambling suppression, after the world’s most popular sporting event came to an end on July 15.

Deputy Tourist Police Chief, Pol Maj-Gen Surachet Hakpal, said at a press briefing that the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) of the Royal Thai Police, the Tourist Police, Provincial Police Regions 7, 8 and 9 jointly conducted an anti-online gambling operation during the World Cup tournament.

He said a special task force was able to arrest the operators of 26 gambling websites and pressed charges against 65 individuals for organizing online gambling activities or persuading others to engage in online gambling.

The Thai police have also successfully blocked more than 400 gambling sites registered abroad and confiscated more than 73.2 million baht worth of assets linked to the crime, including the contents of 34 bank accounts.

In Chiang Rai alone, police said 50 million baht of gambling cash was reported, adding that 184 satellite dishes and 32 broadcast antennas used for illegal activities have been seized.