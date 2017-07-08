Police Commander warns officials extorting foreign laborers of severe punishment

BANGKOK – The commander of the Royal Thai Police has asserted that officials found taking advantage of migrant workers trying to comply with the new Royal Decree will receive punishment to the extent of the law.

Deputy Spokesman of the Royal Thai Police Pol Maj Gen Songpol Wattanachai has relayed an order from Police Commander Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda for all relevant agencies to facilitate the travel of foreign laborers heading home to comply with the Royal Decree on Migrant Worker Management. The head policeman stated that those found trying to take advantage of the workers will be severely punished.

More migrant laborers are expected to travel during this period as the government has used Section 44 of the interim Constitution to provide a grace period of 6 months so that employers and employees can properly register according to the decree.

On a video clip showing Tak province policemen trying to extort a laborer, the deputy spokesman said the case is being investigated but no conclusions have yet been drawn. The probe committee has been given 10 days to file a report.